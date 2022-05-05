DISH Network Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2022 11:28 AM ETDISH Network Corporation (DISH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (-24.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.39B (-2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DISH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.