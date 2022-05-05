AstraZeneca's Enhertu wins additional indication in earlier stage breast cancer
May 05, 2022 11:32 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The U.S. FDA has granted an additional approval for AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) as a second-line treatment for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.
- The antibody drug conjugate ("ADC") was already approved in a later stage breast cancer setting as well as for second-line HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.
- Based on phase 3 data, Enhertu was added to NCCN Clinical Practical Guidelines in Oncology as the preferred regimen as second-line therapy for recurrent unresectable (local or regional) or Stage IV HER2-positive disease.
- AstraZeneca Thursday also released new data on Farxiga (dapaglifloxzin) for reducing the risk of death or heart failure.