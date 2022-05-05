AstraZeneca's Enhertu wins additional indication in earlier stage breast cancer

Breast cancer 3d rendering illustration. Woman holding her breast with both hands and magnified sarcoma or carcinoma tumor or cell. Medical, healthcare, medicine, disease concept.

libre de droit/iStock via Getty Images

  • The U.S. FDA has granted an additional approval for AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) as a second-line treatment for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.
  • The antibody drug conjugate ("ADC") was already approved in a later stage breast cancer setting as well as for second-line  HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.
  • Based on phase 3 data, Enhertu was added to NCCN Clinical Practical Guidelines in Oncology as the preferred regimen as second-line therapy for recurrent unresectable (local or regional) or Stage IV HER2-positive disease.
  • AstraZeneca Thursday also released new data on Farxiga (dapaglifloxzin) for reducing the risk of death or heart failure.
