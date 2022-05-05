Gray Television Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2022 11:31 AM ETGray Television, Inc. (GTN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (+22.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $805.23M (+48.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GTN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.