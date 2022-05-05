Conoco Q1 results - strong earnings, higher payouts, higher capex

May 05, 2022

Conoco (NYSE:COP) reported earnings ahead of the market open Thursday, beating street expectations while increasing shareholder returns; however, higher capex and lower Q2 production guide could be a near-term headwind:

  • Earnings - the Company posted $3.27 in adjusted earnings per share for Q1, versus Street expectations for $3.17.
  • Cash flow - Conoco (COP) generated $5.1b in cash flow from operations, adding back net working capital and subtracting capex suggests the Company generated ~$4.0b in free cash flow or ~3.1% of the current market cap.
  • Capital allocation - the board announced a base-plus-variable dividend of $1.16 for the quarter (4.5% yield) and reduced weighted average shares outstanding by ~1% through the buyback; the board authorized an incremental $2b for variable dividends and buybacks, bringing the total shareholder return target for 2022 to $10b (7.8% of market cap).
  • Guide - Q2 production was guided to 1.7mboe/d, versus Q1 results of 1.8mb/d; capex guidance was increased 8.3% to $7.8b, reflecting inflation and increased non-op activity in the lower 48.

Conoco (COP) has traded in-line with the sector year to date; however, Q1 free cash was a bit light to large-cap energy peers. The story is somewhat complicated by a series of acquisitions and divestitures; however, an activity-based capex increase is unlikely to be viewed favorably. In absolute terms, a double-digit free cash flow yield and high-single digit shareholder return compare favorably to other sectors. However, with peers like Pioneer (PXD) and Devon (DVN) maintaining capital budgets, while generating high-teens free cash yields and posting double-digit shareholder returns, Conoco (COP) may struggle to outperform other oil names in the near term.

