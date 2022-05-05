Avid Technology stock slumps 18% after Q1 earnings, Q2 guidance miss
May 05, 2022 11:34 AM ETAvid Technology, Inc. (AVID)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) stock has lost 18% to $26.40 in Thursday morning trade, after the company reported Q1 2022 earnings that missed estimates and guidance for Q2 that also fell short of expectations.
- AVID reported Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 which missed by $0.01 and revenue of $100.6M which missed by $2.45M.
- "We have seen a tightening of supply for several components for our audio integrated solutions at the end of (Q1) that impacted our ability to meet that demand resulting in (Q1) revenue at the lower end of guidance," said AVID CEO Jeff Rosica on the earnings conference call.
- AVID guided Q2 2022 revenue of $92M-$104M, the midpoint of which was below estimates of $99.61M. Q2 non-GAAP EPS is expected to be $0.19-$0.32, the midpoint of which was below expectations of $0.28.
- Rosica said the company was being "prudent" and providing a wider-than-normal guidance range due to expected headwinds from supply chain issues.
- AVID maintained its FY 2022 revenue guidance of $430M-$450M and non-GAAP EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.51.