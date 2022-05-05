Cinemark Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2022 11:35 AM ETCinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.48 (+72.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $454.52M (+297.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CNK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.