AG Mortgage Investment Trust Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2022 11:36 AM ETAG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+112.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.2M (+113.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MITT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.