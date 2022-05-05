Ameren Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2022 11:38 AM ETAmeren Corporation (AEE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Ameren (NYSE:AEE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+6.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.61B (+2.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AEE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.