GrafTech International Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2022 11:38 AM ETGrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+21.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $378M (+24.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EAF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.