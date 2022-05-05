American Axle & Manufacturing Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2022 11:39 AM ETAmerican Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-96.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.36B (-4.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AXL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.