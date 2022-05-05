Black Knight Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2022 11:40 AM ETBlack Knight, Inc. (BKI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $380.46M (+8.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BKI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.