May 05, 2022 11:41 AM ETAUSTBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Newly public Austin Gold’s (AUST) stock reversed course midday Thursday, dropping 12% after gaining in morning trading as the broader market turned bearish.

Shares of the Canadian gold mining company opened at $5.19, climbing to a session high of $5.81 before sliding to a low of $3.59 in late morning. The stock recently changed hands at $3.84, down 12%, at around 11:30 a.m.

AUST held its IPO on Wednesday, offering 3.27M shares priced at $4 apiece. The stock soared as high as $29 before sliding to close at $4.37.

