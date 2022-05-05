Walgreens strikes $683 million opioid deal with Florida
May 05, 2022 11:48 AM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) has agreed to pay $683 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the company that its sales practices led to the opioid crisis in the state, state officials said Thursday.
- The deal includes a one-time payment of $63 million for attorney’s fees and $620 million to be paid out to the state over 18 years.
- “I am glad that we have been able to end this monumental litigation and move past the courtroom," Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said.
- In a statement, Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens (WBA) did not admit wrongdoing. “As the largest pharmacy chain in the state, we remain focused on and committed to being part of the solution, and believe this resolution is in the best interest of all parties involved and the communities we serve across Florida,” Chief Legal Officer Danielle Gray remarked.