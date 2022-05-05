WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS -6.9%) Q1 revenue jumps about 40% to $57.5M.

Monthly active users or MAUs increased to 16.4M at March 31, 2022, up 52% compared to the prior year period.

Average monthly revenue per paying client increased to $3,810, a 9% increase. More information in company presentation.

Gross Profit was $53.7M, implying a 93% margin rate, which reflects a 200bps margin reduction from the prior year.

Net loss was $(31.2)M as compared to net income of $7.7M from prior.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(1.0)M as compared to 9M from prior.

GAAP EPS of -$0.19 misses by $0.15.

Q2 Outlook: Revenue is estimated to be between $60M-63M, which represents 28-34% growth over the Q2. We continue to expect our Adj. EBITDA margins for the H1 will be breakeven to slightly positive as we front-load previously.

“Our first quarter results demonstrate how we’re playing offense and continuing to drive outsized growth as well as creating distance from the pack as the leading cannabis technology provider and commerce-driven marketplace. We grew our revenue 40% year-over-year to reach $57.5 million for the quarter, which was above the top end of our guidance, as we continued to grow our user and client base,” said Chris Beals, CEO.

