Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is among the few media stocks logging a gain on this downmarket day, up 0.3% the day after it rose 3.4% following some mixed first-quarter earnings where the company changed the structure of its Diamond Sports Group unit.

The company recapitalized debt obligations of DSG, the subsidiary that contains the regional sports networks the company took on from Fox. That included changing the composition of its Board of Managers, ultimately deconsolidating local sports from the company's financials, and accounting for DSG under the equity method.

The move meant recognizing a $3.4 billion noncash pretax gain as an asset disposition.

Wells Fargo upgraded Sinclair to Overweight, saying "Simple is beautiful."

"With the deconsolidation of Diamond, SBGI shares are no longer dragging the anchor of a highly levered regional sports narrative," analyst Steven Cahall says. "What re-emerges is a TV broadcast pure play akin to peers, which we like in this strong cycle for political advertising and stable net retrans."

Now "we can all go back to focusing on (and only modeling) the Broadcast & Other stuff (i.e. TV stations and Tennis Channel). This is a much cleaner and much simpler story."

He's boosted his price target to $33 from $30, now implying 36% upside.

For more on earnings, dig into Seeking Alpha's transcript of Sinclair's conference call.