Smith Micro Software falls despite beating Q1 revenue estimates
May 05, 2022 11:52 AM ETSMSIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Smith Micro Software (SMSI -8.8%) plunges despite beating Q1 revenue estimates, due to an increase in Family Safety revenues, partially offset by a decline in CommSuite revenues.
- Gross profit margin declined to 71% compared to 86% Y/Y and expects Q2 gross margin to be flat to down slightly from the current run rate.
- The Co.’s longer-term goal for gross margin is to be back in the range of 80% to 90%.
- Total cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022 were $9.8M and available borrowing capacity under the Company’s revolving credit facility was $7M.
- “Our efforts in Q1, highlighted by the successful launch of SafePath 7 at a Tier One U.S wireless carrier, are expected to be catalysts to support and grow our revenues in future periods,” said William W. Smith, Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro Software.
- The Co. also welcomes sales leader Von Cameron as Chief Revenue Officer where, he will be responsible for guiding the company’s customer acquisition, relationship management, and sales strategy.
- With the resumption of growth, the Co. can return the company back to its historical model of delivering strong growth, earnings power and cash generation.
- Previously: Smith Micro Software Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.08 in-line, revenue of $12.74M beats by $0.48M (May 4)