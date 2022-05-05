These ETFs are surging amid Thursday's Wall Street bloodbath

Thursday's early trading represented a disaster for the bulls on Wall Street as the major indices sold off dramatically. However, even in the harsh market, some exchange traded funds saw significant gains.

Going into afternoon trading, the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -5%, S&P 500 (SP500) -3.8% and Dow (DJI) -3.2% are all sharply lower, as traders continue to digest the latest signals from the Federal Reserve and amid concerning earnings reports from several high-profile online retailers. However, while markets panic, a handful of ETFs have surged in response to the uncertainty.

Three triple leveraged inverse market tracking ETFs have had a field day as markets find themselves in turmoil. The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear (NYSEARCA:SPXS) which is a 3X inverse tracking S&P 500 fund finds itself +11.2% on the day.

Additionally, as the Dow Jones implodes, the ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) is +9.3%.

The Nasdaq has been the worst performing index on Thursday. As a result, the popular ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) has skyrocketed 14.7%.

Aside from inverse tracking market index ETFs other thematic funds are also trading deep into the green. See a handful of examples below:

Cathie Wood’s innovative and disruptive ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) has been slaughtered, down 8.5%, but its inverse tracking fund, the Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:SARK), has boomed 8.5%.

Moreover, as megacap names experience a wave of sellers, the MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) has answered with a 17.8% market jump.

The stock market has sold off early Thursday morning after a later surge yesterday following Fed chief Jay Powell downplaying the likelihood of hikes of 75 basis points.