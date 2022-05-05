Brookfield Renewable Partners Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

May 05, 2022 11:58 AM ETBrookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (+104.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (+5.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, BEP has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
