Under Armour Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2022 11:58 AM ETUnder Armour, Inc. (UAA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.34B (+6.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UAA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.