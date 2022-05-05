CIGNA Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2022 12:01 PM ETCigna Corporation (CI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- CIGNA (NYSE:CI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.18 (+9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $43.48B (+6.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.