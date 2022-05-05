Icahn Enterprises Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2022 12:03 PM ETIcahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-80.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.28B (+2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, IEP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.