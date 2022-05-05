Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) is hoping to increase growth capital spending to $3B/year by 2023-24, with a focus on materials required for the energy transition, CEO Jakob Stausholm told the company's annual general meeting on Thursday.

Stausholm told shareholders the company remains committed to exploring its options for the Jadar lithium mine in Serbia, despite the government's earlier cancellation of the spatial plan for the project and requiring all permits for the project to be revoked.

With the conclusion of the country's election, which re-elected President Aleksandar Vucic - although his Serbian Progressive Party fell short of a majority in the parliamentary election - Rio Tinto (RIO) Chairman Simon Thompson said the company hopes to restart talks with the government to revive plans for Jadar.

The outgoing chairman said the $2.4B project is "very important for Serbia," as it could add 4% to the country's GDP and open up opportunities for Serbia to develop a downstream business to supply green technology to the European automotive market.

On the development of green steel, Thompson foresees a continuing large demand for primary steel, so the question is whether customers will pay a premium: "The challenge for many of our customers is, how do you do that? It is, I think, almost inevitably going to be more expensive than conventional blast-furnace technology," so either a carbon price or a premium for green steel is needed.

Driven by a bearish view of iron ore and Rio Tinto's leverage to iron ore prices, Barclays recently downgraded the stock to a Sell equivalent.