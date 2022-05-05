Intercept Pharma Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2022 12:06 PM ETIntercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Intercept Pharma (NASDAQ:ICPT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.69 (+43.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $90.48M (+10.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ICPT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.