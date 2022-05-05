Goodyear Tire & Rubber Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2022 12:07 PM ETThe Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-51.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.7B (+616.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
