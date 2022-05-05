Fluor Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2022 12:17 PM ETFluor Corporation (FLR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (+214.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.1B (+6.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FLR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.