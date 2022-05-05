Proto Labs Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2022 12:18 PM ETProto Labs, Inc. (PRLB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $122.03M (+5.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRLB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.