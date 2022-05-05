US Senate moves to sue OPEC+

  • Thursday, a US Senate committee passed a bill to bring anti-trust lawsuits against OPEC and their allies.
  • The No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels bill or "NOPEC" is designed to protect US consumers from higher gasoline prices as a result of OPEC+ collusion.
  • For the bill to become law, it still needs to pass the full Senate and House before being signed by the President.
  • Even if it became law, enforcement would be challenging.
  • Almost exactly two years ago, the US pressured OPEC+ to cut oil production and helped broker a deal between producers to stabilize markets.
  • It would seem highly unlikely that legal action would impact OPEC+ production volumes; however, the threat could further cool relations between Washington and key OPEC members.
  • With OPEC+ already planning to accelerate production growth, the market remains focused on whether policy or geology is the primary factor limiting OPEC+ production (USO) (XLE).
