US Senate moves to sue OPEC+
May 05, 2022 12:20 PM ETUSO, XLEBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor118 Comments
- Thursday, a US Senate committee passed a bill to bring anti-trust lawsuits against OPEC and their allies.
- The No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels bill or "NOPEC" is designed to protect US consumers from higher gasoline prices as a result of OPEC+ collusion.
- For the bill to become law, it still needs to pass the full Senate and House before being signed by the President.
- Even if it became law, enforcement would be challenging.
- Almost exactly two years ago, the US pressured OPEC+ to cut oil production and helped broker a deal between producers to stabilize markets.
- It would seem highly unlikely that legal action would impact OPEC+ production volumes; however, the threat could further cool relations between Washington and key OPEC members.
- With OPEC+ already planning to accelerate production growth, the market remains focused on whether policy or geology is the primary factor limiting OPEC+ production (USO) (XLE).