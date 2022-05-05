Boeing to move headquarters to Washington, D.C., area from Chicago - WSJ
May 05, 2022 12:32 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor43 Comments
Boeing (NYSE:BA) is expected to move its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, from Chicago, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, a shift that would place the company's top executives closer to key government decision-makers in the U.S. capital.
An announcement of the move, details of which have not been finalized, is expected as soon as next week, according to the report.
Boeing (BA) shares -3.4% in Thursday's trading, as its recent weak earnings report contrasts with a strong Q1 showing from rival Airbus, whose adjusted earnings of €1.14/share topped expectations.