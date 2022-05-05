Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) shares fell sharply on Thursday, along with a broader downturn in the markets, but the company's plan to fix itself and prop up its stock may be paid for by investors, research firm Bernstein says.

Analyst Robin Zhu noted that it now seems "obvious" that gross merchandise volumes in the June quarter will decline versus a year-ago, due to China's Zero Covid policy and logistical issues.

Zhu rates Alibaba (BABA) shares market perform and has a price target of $130 per-share on them.

However, while there is some optimism surrounding the fact that Chinese regulators are stepping off the gas pedal and not crimping the tech sector as hard as they previously had, any cost cuts made by Alibaba (BABA) to increase profitability may ultimately come at the expense of investors.

"[A]mong investors we talk to, a debate has persisted around whether the market will pay for cost-cutting — if share losses and take rate erosion in core e-commerce continue," Zhu wrote in a note to clients.

Alibaba (BABA) shares fell nearly 7% to $94.65 in mid-day trading on Thursday.

Zhu added that Alibaba's (BABA) stock buybacks have generally been used to offset stock-based compensation, but further cost cutting could improve the company's cash position. This could potentially free up $6 billion of "incremental cash flow" per year, which Zhu said would be good for roughly 3% of Alibaba's total shares at current levels.

In March, Alibaba (BABA) said it would boost its stock buyback program to $25 billion.

The analyst also noted that cost-cutting could be faster than first believed, although Alibaba's (BABA) management recently highlighted a "gradual" reduction in new spending.

Last month, China's state run media reported that Alibaba (BABA) and a number of other Chinese internet companies may have been handed a reprieve as the country looks to end its regulatory crackdown on internet companies to help its struggling economy.