May 05, 2022

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) credit and debit card spending in April increased 13% from a year ago, with credit card spending up 22% and debit card spending rising 6%, according to the Bank of America Institute.
  • Spending at airlines and travel agencies surged 60% Y/Y and spending at event ticket agencies soared 140%.
  • Overall transactions increased 8% from a year ago, indicating that the higher dollar amount isn't purely a result of inflation.
  • "While higher inflation naturally leads to higher spending, it is clear from our data that consumer strength goes beyond this as the amount spent on credit and debit cards is outpacing the rate of inflation," said David Tinsley, senior economist for the Bank of America (BAC) Institute.
  • Compared with prepandemic levels, overall card spending per household climbed 23.7%. For lower-income households, that figure jumped 33.1%, according to data from BofA's 67M consumer and small business clients.
  • In March, personal consumption expenditures, one closely watched measure of inflation, rose 6.6%, up from a 6.3% increase in February.
