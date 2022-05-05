Oatly Group falls as price target lowered to $10 at Citi

May 05, 2022 12:58 PM ETOTLYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Citi analyst Wendy Nicholson lowered the firm's price target on Oatly Group (OTLY -6.7%) to $10 from $11 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q1 results.
  • The analyst thinks a lot of the uncertainty about the timing of a potential sales acceleration and gross margin stabilization has already been priced into the stock.
  • Since the start of 2022, Oatly Group shares fell around 56%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 81%.
  • Wall Street analysts stand with a Buy rating on the stock whereas, Seeking Alpha Authors Rating says to Hold.
