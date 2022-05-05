Spirit Airlines stock dips 5% on Q1 report, PT cut

May 05, 2022

  • Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) shares have fallen around 5% after the low-cost carrier reported its Q1 results earlier today that was followed by a price target cut at Deutsche Bank.
  • Quarterly losses (adj.) narrowed to -$173.5M from -$245.8M in the comparable period last year. Total operating revenues were $967.3M, up 13% from Q1 2019. The growth was driven by increased flight volume and higher operating yields.
  • Deutsche Bank cut its price target on Spirit (SAVE) from $38 to $27, while maintaining a buy rating. The new price target implies a 24% increase from the last closing price.
  • "Spirit reported a loss per share (ex-specials) of $1.60 which was a few pennies shy of the Bloomberg consensus mean loss per share of $1.57 and modestly wider than our loss per share forecast of $1.50," wrote Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg. He predicts that Spirit is unlikely to swing to profitability until 2H22.
  • Non-ticket revenue per segment rose 14.8% to a record $64.53, and total revenue per passenger flight segment rose 3.9% to $113.72. Load factor also improved sequentially throughout the quarter to 77.2%.
  • CEO Ted Christie stated, "Since mid-February 2022, we've seen a dramatic improvement in demand trends, with March total revenue per passenger segment up nearly 10% compared to March 2019. We achieved record-high non-ticket revenue per passenger segment of $64.53 for the first quarter 2022 and we anticipate beating that record again in the second quarter 2022.
  • Based on the current booking trends, the airline sees Q2 ticket revenue per segment to be significantly higher than it was in Q2 2019.
