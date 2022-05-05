MaxLinear nears lows after Silicon Motion deal, downgrade at Northland
May 05, 2022 1:01 PM ETSilicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO), MXLMDTKFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) near sessions lows, plunging 19%, as investors appeared to be rejecting its announced $3.7 billion purchase of Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO). Silicon Motion jumped 18%.
- MaxLinear (MXL) was cut to market perform from outperform by Northland analyst Tim Savageaux and he reduced his price target to $50 from 77.
- "Outside of debating whether levering up into a weakening economy is a great idea, this clearly represents scale for scale's sake in the semi space, vs the INTC deal that was highly strategic relative to MXL's core focus and a tremendous value," Savageaux wrote in a note.
- MaxLinear (MXL) earlier confirmed it agreed to purchase Silicon Motion (SIMO) for about $3.8 billion, or $114.34 in stock and cash. Blomberg late Wednesday reported that a deal could be coming between the two parties, though it also said that MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF) was looking at potential acquisition of Silicon Motion (SIMO).
- Savageaux also note that a deal for SIMO moves MXL "far away" from its core area of focus both on technology and geographic standpoint and he also highlighed SIMO's lower gross margins of around 50%.
- MaxLinear (MXL) earlier said the deal isn't subject to any financing conditions and is expected to close by the first half of next year, pending including Silicon Motion shareholder OK and regulator approvals in various jurisdictions.
- "While there is no question the semiconductor sector has seen tremendous consolidation, the company's acquisition track record outside of the highl adjacent INTC (EXAR, ENTR) is mixed and a deal of this scale represents uncharted territory."
- Earlier, Silicon Motion Technology 1Q Non-GAAP EPADS of $1.72 beats by $0.18, revenue of $242M beats by $2.54M.