Fisker stock dips as Citi, Cowen, RBC and Barclays trims price target after Q1 results
May 05, 2022 1:03 PM ETFisker Inc. (FSR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock down after certain analysts trimmed the target on the stock after it reported Q1 results on Wednesday.
- On Wednesday, the company also announced Project Ronin, the company’s third electric vehicle – a new electric GT planned for 2024, with what it claims will be the “longest range of any production EV.”
- While the company has announced its third EV, it has yet to bring its first one to market.
- Citi analyst Itay Michaeli lowered the firm's price target to $27 from $29 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported "no major surprises and demonstrated good execution under a challenging macro backdrop. It affirmed key launch timelines and its 2022 financial outlook.
- Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne lowered the firm's price target to $19 from $28 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The analyst noted they added 14k new reservations this quarter noting strong demand ahead of the Ocean's SOP in November. He said he expects broader marketing efforts to pick up once vehicle deliveries take place at the end of the year.
- RBC Capital Markets lowered the price target on the stock to $14 from $19 and maintains outperform rating, implies a 33% rise from previous close.
- Barclays lowered PT to $14 from $16, a potential upside of 32.83% from the company’s previous close.