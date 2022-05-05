HomeStreet slides as downgraded to Underweight at Piper Sandler
May 05, 2022 1:08 PM ETHMSTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Piper Sandler analyst Matthew Clark downgraded HomeStreet (HMST -5.8%) to Underweight from Neutral with a price target of $40, down from $52.
- The analyst cites valuation, heavier reliance on gain on sale revenue to meet the company's financial targets, and his below-the-Street estimates for the downgrade.
- Clark views consensus earnings estimates as "fairly optimistic."
- Since the start of 2022, HomeStreet shares fell around 24% and over a period of one year shares were down around 8%.
- Wall Street analysts stands with a Buy rating on the stock whereas, Seeking Alpha Quant Rating says to Hold.