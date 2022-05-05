Bausch & Lomb IPO said expected to price at low end of range

  • Bausch & Lomb (BLCO) is expected to price its IPO at the low end of its guidance later Thursday.
  • The IPO will likely price at the low end of the targeted range of $21-$24/share, according to a WSJ report, which cited people familiar. The shares are expected to begin trading on Friday.
  • Eye-care company Bausch & Lomb is being spun off from Bausch Health Cos. (NYSE:BHC). BHC shares fell 7.5% after dropping 3% on Wednesday ahead of the IPO pricing and amid a report that detailed a known potential tax issue in a dispute with IRS.
  • Last Thursday Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) disclosed the IPO range of between $21 and $24 per share. The offering is for 35M shares.
  • After the IPO is complete, Bausch Health (BHC) will own ~90% of the shares of Bausch + Lomb (BLCO), or 88.5% if the underwriters fully exercise their option. Bausch + Lomb will not receive any of the proceeds from the IPO.
  • Recall late March, Bausch + Lomb disclosed more details about upcoming IPO.
