Earnings news remained a key catalyst in Thursday's midday trading. Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) experienced intense selling pressure in the wake of disappointing quarterly results.

On the other hand, amid a sharp decline in the overall market, Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) managed to buck the overall downward trend. Both rallied on strong financial figures.

In other news, Affirm (AFRM) posted a notable intraday slide, dragged down by a cautious analyst note.

Decliners

Hain Celestial (HAIN) dropped 19% after the company missed expectations with its latest quarterly results. The packaged food maker also provided cautious guidance for the full year.

The maker of products like teas and seasonings reported operating income that declined from last year and gross margins that contracted 400 basis points. This came as cost increases ate into the bottom line.

Affirm (AFRM) also lost ground in intraday action, dropping 13% following a cautious analyst comment. The Buy Now, Pay Later platform also suffered along with Thursday's general slide among online retailers.

Deutsche Bank lowered its price target on AFRM to $35, citing lower valuations for its peers. The firm maintained its Hold rating.

Gainers

Booking Holdings (BKNG) rallied on an overall weak day for the market, thanks to strong earnings data. The company beat expectations on both its top and bottom lines, noting record bookings of $27B in Q1.

At the same time, BKNG also issued a bullish outlook on summer travel. Based on the quarterly update, the stock rose 4% in intraday action.

Earnings news also prompted buying in Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO). The stock rose almost 18% after the company issued Street-topping results for Q1, including a 32% increase in revenue.

