Apple, Microsoft and Salesforce among tech titans in the red during broad market drop

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Salesforce (CRM) were among the tech-sector leaders mired in the red, Thursday, as stocks across the board slumped as negativity washed over U.S. markets.

At issue were a host of economic concerns, including bigger-than-expected jobless claims, and data showing U.S. productivity in the first quarter posted its biggest decline since 1947. Investors also turned their backs on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell saying on Wednesday that the Fed would raise it benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, but that there were no current plans for another increase of 75 basis points in the near future.

In late trading, Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) was down by almost 3%, or nearly, 1,000 points. The S&P 500 (SP500) fell more than 3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP.IND) gave up nearly 5%.

For many tech stocks, the day's losses amounted to a case of guilt by association.

Apple (AAPL) shares fell almost 5%, while Microsoft (MSFT) shed more than 4%, and Salesforce (CRM) shares were down by almost 7%.

Other declines came from Alphabet (GOOG), (GOOGL), down more than 4%; Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB), which slumped by almost 6%; HP (HPQ), off by more than 3%; Qualcomm (QCOM), down more than 4%, and Netflix (NFLX), which continued its recent slump by falling more than 6%.

Intel (INTC) was practically a winner compared to many other tech giants, as its shares were down just 1.3%.

Twitter (TWTR) was a rare gainer, as its shares rose more than 3%. The company appeared to benefit from Elon Musk lining up more than $7 billion in additional funding--including $1 billion form Oracle's (ORCL) Larry Ellison--and a report that Musk will take over as Twitter (TWTR) chief executive on a temporary basis once his $44 billion acquisition of the social-media giant in completed.