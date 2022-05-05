Luxury Italian fashion house Gucci is embracing the digital asset ecosystem following its move to accept payments in bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other cryptocurrencies in five U.S. stores by the end of May, according to a report from Vogue May 4.

Gucci will also take bitcoin cash (BCH-USD), ethereum (ETH-USD), wrapped bitcoin (WBTC-USD), litecoin (LTC-USD), shiba inu (SHIB-USD) and five stablecoins pegged to the U.S. dollar.

As part of its testing phase, the first Gucci stores to accept crypto include Wooster Street in New York, Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, Miami Design District, Phipps Plaza in Atlanta and The Shops at Crystals in Las Vegas, Vogue reported.

The Gucci stores will send a QR code to the customer's email, allowing them to send payments directly from their crypto wallet.

“Gucci is always looking to embrace new technologies when they can provide an enhanced experience for our customers,” CEO and President Marco Bizzarri said in a statement, as quoted by Vogue. “Now that we are able to integrate cryptocurrencies within our payment system, it is a natural evolution for those customers who would like to have this option available to them.”

The move comes after Gucci's recently formed Web3-focused team, as well as the development of digital real estate on The Sandbox (SAND-USD), Vogue noted.

Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD -5.2%) is cratering to $36.9K intraday and ether (ETH-USD -3.4%) is sliding to $2.77K.

In mid-February, Colorado planned to accept a "wide variety" of cryptos for tax payment.