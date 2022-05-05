Will strong demand and licensing across states push DraftKings Q1 earnings higher?

May 05, 2022 1:41 PM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments

DraftKings Headquarters Opening

Darren McCollester/Getty Images Entertainment

  • DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.05 (compared to -$0.36 in prior year quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $411.24M (+31.8% Y/Y) led by rising global demand for online gambling and sports betting.
  • DraftKings is expected to witness strong growth in its B2C business, driven by payer acquisition and retention as well as player engagement and monetization.
  • The company also expanded its relationship with Golden Nugget Casino Lake Charles by launching its mobile sports betting for eligible customers in Louisiana.
  • Over the last 1 year, DKNG has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.
  • During Q4, the company provided FY guidance with revenue at $1.85B to $2B vs. $1.9B consensus and an adj. EBITDA loss of $825M to $925M is anticipated vs. -$699M consensus
  • The company's operations are now live in 17 states for mobile sports betting (representing 36% of the U.S. population), iGaming is growing slower, with authorized operations in just five states.
  • DraftKings recently launched in NY state which has the potential to generate $1B in gross gaming revenue annually.
  • In its list of conviction stock picks, Morgan Stanley has also picked DraftKings for which it states, "We forecast legal U.S. sports betting & iGaming to increase from <$1.5B in 2019 to $21B in 2025 as more states legalize and spend per capita rises."
  • SA Contributor Andrei Ovidiu Gheorghe recently wrote that DraftKings is not yet in the buy zone while Howard Jay Klein believes that the stock is cheap, decision time is here.
  • Of the 28 Wall Street Analysts covering the stock, 12 have assigned a Strong Buy while 12 assigned a Hold.
  • In the past 6-months trading, the stock has lost 68.5% while in past 1-month it lost 21% taking it 52-week low levels.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.