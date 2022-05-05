Will strong demand and licensing across states push DraftKings Q1 earnings higher?
May 05, 2022 1:41 PM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.05 (compared to -$0.36 in prior year quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $411.24M (+31.8% Y/Y) led by rising global demand for online gambling and sports betting.
- DraftKings is expected to witness strong growth in its B2C business, driven by payer acquisition and retention as well as player engagement and monetization.
- The company also expanded its relationship with Golden Nugget Casino Lake Charles by launching its mobile sports betting for eligible customers in Louisiana.
- Over the last 1 year, DKNG has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.
- During Q4, the company provided FY guidance with revenue at $1.85B to $2B vs. $1.9B consensus and an adj. EBITDA loss of $825M to $925M is anticipated vs. -$699M consensus
- The company's operations are now live in 17 states for mobile sports betting (representing 36% of the U.S. population), iGaming is growing slower, with authorized operations in just five states.
- DraftKings recently launched in NY state which has the potential to generate $1B in gross gaming revenue annually.
- In its list of conviction stock picks, Morgan Stanley has also picked DraftKings for which it states, "We forecast legal U.S. sports betting & iGaming to increase from <$1.5B in 2019 to $21B in 2025 as more states legalize and spend per capita rises."
- SA Contributor Andrei Ovidiu Gheorghe recently wrote that DraftKings is not yet in the buy zone while Howard Jay Klein believes that the stock is cheap, decision time is here.
- Of the 28 Wall Street Analysts covering the stock, 12 have assigned a Strong Buy while 12 assigned a Hold.
- In the past 6-months trading, the stock has lost 68.5% while in past 1-month it lost 21% taking it 52-week low levels.