On a down day for internet retail stocks, online auto retailers are performing particularly poorly.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA -15.0%) is leading the way down as a focus on profitability metrics combined with concerns on its recent dealings with Apollo Global (APO) draw the market’s ire. Shares fell nearly 20% at the lows of the day, extending losses that leave the stock down nearly 80% since the start of the year.

"By the company’s own admission, it had accelerated growth at precisely the wrong time into a consumer slowdown leaving a major mismatch between capacity and demand, creating a liquidity crunch,” Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas wrote in a note covering Carvana (CVNA) on Wednesday.

However, Carvana (CVNA) is not alone in being battered among online auto retail stocks on Thursday despite its idiosyncratic issues. Rather, the broader industry sell-off appears driven by concerns on inflation and consumer strength that Jonas alluded to. In Thursday’s trading, Carmax (KMX -6.6%), Cars.com (CARS -6.0%), Shift Technologies (SFT -7.5%), Vroom, Inc. (VRM -9.1%), and CarLotz (LOTZ -7.0%) all either hit or near 52-week lows.

Indeed, the negativity is such that even a largely positive earnings result from Cars.com (CARS) that beat estimates to reach a $0.06 GAAP profit could not generate any bounce. Instead, shares fell by nearly double-digits at their intraday nadir as management commentary on the adverse impact of “the macro-economic environment including industry-wide inventory shortages” carried the day’s stock trend.

Inflation is, of course, top of mind for each of these names with used autos being a leader in terms of inflationary components.

Per Cox Automotive, used vehicle sales fell about 15-20% from 2021 in the first quarter due to inflationary pressures. Essentially, a significant number of consumers have been priced out of purchasing used autos.

This has been an especially bad dynamic for companies like Carvana (CVNA) as consumers have been eager to sell used cars at these elevated prices. In fact, the company touted a record number of used auto purchases in its 2021 annual report. As it now struggles to offload these cars, the pitfalls of the business model are not particularly difficult to divine.

Importantly, the gist of these turning dynamics in consumer strength are broadly applicable to Carvana’s peers across the online auto retail industry.

While brick and mortar auto retailers like AutoNation (AN) and Lithia Motors (LAD) are by no means gaining on Thursday, it is worth noting that losses were far lighter than their eCommerce peers on Thursday afternoon.

