Hydroponic farming company Edible Garden stock sinks 47% following $14.7M IPO

Edible Garden (EDBL) stock sank 47% following the vertical hydroponic farming company’s $14.7M initial public offering on Thursday.

Shares of Edible Garden opened around noon at $3, dipping to a low of $2.46 before moving slightly higher. The stock recently changed hands at $2.67, down 47%, at approximately 1:15 p.m. ET.

For its IPO, Edible Garden offered 2.93M shares plus accompanying warrants for $5 per combination. Each combination consisted of one share plus one warrant to buy one share at the public price.

Underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy up to 440K additional shares and/or warrants to buy up to 440K additional shares at the IPO price to cover any overallotments. Maxim Group is serving as lead bookrunner with Joseph Gunnar & Co. as joint bookrunner.

Edible Garden is a controlled environment agriculture, or CEA, farming company focused on growing herbs and vegetables using traditional, vertical and hydroponic greenhouses. The produce is sold under the Edible Garden brand at grocery stores such as Walmart, Kroger and Target. Edible Garden has also developed a patented software product called Green Thumb for tracking the plant supply chain.

The farming company is a successor to a wholly-owned subsidiary of cannabis grower Unrivaled Brands (OTCQX:UNRV), formerly known as Terra Tech. Edible Garden reported a net loss of $5.5M on revenue of $10.5M for 2021.

For a more in-depth view of Edible Garden, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “Edible Garden AG Readies IPO Plan”.