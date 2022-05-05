Cumulus Media given an Outperform by Barrington, PT to $21
May 05, 2022 1:44 PM ETCumulus Media Inc. (CMLS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Barrington analyst James Goss initiated coverage of Cumulus Media (CMLS) with an Outperform rating and $21 price target.
- the stock has increased about 69% over the last one year and has a market cap of $282M.
- Bank elaborates, the company has a solid position in core spot radio, significant network radio operations enabling access to national advertising clients and growing digital exposure with podcasting of growing importance, Goss told investors in a research note.
- Q1 Earnings from the previous day.
- Company rejects $15-$17/share bid from buyer consortium
