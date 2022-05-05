Cumulus Media given an Outperform by Barrington, PT to $21

May 05, 2022 1:44 PM ETCumulus Media Inc. (CMLS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Barrington analyst James Goss initiated coverage of Cumulus Media (CMLS) with an Outperform rating and $21 price target.
  • the stock has increased about 69% over the last one year and has a market cap of $282M.

  • Bank elaborates, the company has a solid position in core spot radio, significant network radio operations enabling access to national advertising clients and growing digital exposure with podcasting of growing importance, Goss told investors in a research note.
  • Q1 Earnings from the previous day.
  • Company rejects $15-$17/share bid from buyer consortium
  • Rating of the stock compared to its peers.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.