COVID-19 Omicron variant is as severe as previous variants - study
May 05, 2022 By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- A large study designed to test the widely held belief that the Omicron variant was more transmissible but less severe than other strains has found that the new variant is as severe as the prior variants of the virus.
- The scientists from Massachusetts General Hospital, Minerva University and Harvard Medical School conducted the study using data generated from a large healthcare system that included 13 hospitals, in Massachusetts.
- The data represented more than 130,000 patients across different COVID waves adjusted for state-level vaccination data.
- While unadjusted hospitalizations and mortality rates looked to be higher in prior waves compared to the Omicron period, the data adjusted for factors such as vaccination status and demographics indicated that the severity was nearly identical between periods, the researchers wrote.
- The study published this week as a preprint on Research Square, is currently undergoing peer review at Nature Portfolio.
- About a month from its detection in Africa, Omicron outcompeted the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the U.S. to become dominant in late December, gene sequencing data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicate.