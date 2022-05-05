Match Group stock falls after multiple PT cuts

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) stock fell as much as 11.5% on Thursday after multiple brokerages cut their price targets after the online dating firm's Q1 earnings report.

Wedbush cut its PT to $98 from $130, implying 16.8% potential upside to its last close, and reiterated its Neutral rating.

Analyst Ygal Arounian said the most notable headwind in results was marketing spend and the impact of higher advertising costs on ROI and driving subscriber growth.

"The impact from the changes to the Google Play payments requirement is also a near-term negative," he wrote in a note to clients.

KeyBanc Capital Markets reduced its PT to $125 from $140, implying 49% upside to its last close, and reiterated its Overweight rating.

Analyst Justin Patterson said MTCH's growth is more skewed toward Q4 as comps ease and product initiatives gain traction. "... we believe linearity amid a challenging macro may be viewed with more scrutiny," he added.

Truist Securities cut its PT to $145 from $150, implying 72.9% upside to its last close, and maintained its Buy rating.

Analyst Youssef Squali said MTCH's outlook reflects near-term macro headwinds from FX, mandatory IAP, Omicron and the Ukraine war, but its fundamentals remain intact.

RBC Capital Markets slashed its PT to $115 from $150, implying 37.1% potential upside to its last close, and maintained its Outperform rating.

BTIG lowered its PT to $110 from $140, implying 31.1% potential upside to its last close, and maintained its Buy rating.

Wall Street analysts on average rated MTCH Buy, with an average PT of $132.7.

But SA Quant rating on the stock is Hold.

MTCH stock has fallen 42.6% YTD.