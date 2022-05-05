10x genomics falls on wider Q1 loss

May 05, 2022

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

  • 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG -8.1%) stock falls after the company on Wednesday posted wider Q1 net loss due to rise in costs.
  • Net loss for the quarter was $42.4M as compared to a net loss of $11.6M, a year ago. GAAP EPS of -$0.38, missed estimates by $0.07.
  • Revenue grew 8% Y/Y to $114.5M, which beat estimates by $1.17M.
  • Operating expenses rose 32% Y/Y to $130.8M due to higher personnel expenses, including stock-based compensation, increased research and development expenses and increased infrastructure costs.
  • As of March 31, the company's cash was $539.3M.
  • 10x Genomics said it was maintaining its full year 2022 revenue guidance of $600M to $630M vs. $614.05M consensus.
  • Transcript
