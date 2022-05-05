Hudson Tech stock jumps 21% post Q1 results

May 05, 2022 2:04 PM ETHDSNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Hudson Tech (HDSN +21.6%) rallies as Q1 reported revenues of $84.3M which was an increase of 149% compared Y/Y.
  • The revenue growth was driven by increases in volumes and selling prices for certain refrigerants during the period.
  • Gross margin increased to 54% compared to 27% Y/Y, mainly due to the significant increase in selling price without a material appreciation in the cost basis of certain refrigerants sold.
  • The Co. reported operating income of $38.3M compared to operating income of $1.7M Y/Y.
  • Leverage ratio was 1.16x to 1x for the trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2022 declining significantly from a leverage ratio of 6.18x to 1x for the trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2021 mainly as a result of improved performance.
  • During Q1, the Co. entered into a new $85M term loan agreement with TCW Asset Management and has amended its existing asset-based lending facility to increase the overall facility to $90M.
  • “The Co. previously communicated longer term targets for 2023 through 2024 with annualized revenue and operating income of $350M and $72M, respectively.” said Brian F. Coleman, President and CEO.
  • Previously: Hudson Tech GAAP EPS of $0.63, revenue of $84.34M (May 4)
