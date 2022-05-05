Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX -15.0%) sank sharply on Thursday as a broader sell-off hit shares.

Shares dropped over 16% on Thursday afternoon, giving up gains from a double-digit jump to the upside on Wednesday as trading volume continues to trend above average. In just the past week, shares have moved in an incredibly wide range. Since Friday, shares have made an average daily move of 36.82%.

The most recent stocks appear to have been motivated by recent financing moves that allow the rental operation to continue with a healthier balance sheet. Also, the stock is heavily shorted and has been considered a “meme stock” candidate, perhaps amplifying the swings in the stock. However, the company also has believers among Wall Street analysts even amid the wild swings in share price each day.

“We believe the significant stock price move in recent weeks—which, we acknowledge, has more than likely been aided by the growing appeal to retail investors—also opens the door for RDBX to re-accelerate digital growth strategies that have been put on hold or delayed as management sought out additional liquidity options,” B. Riley Securities analyst Eric Wold wrote in a note on Tuesday. “Given our recent experience with another company currently under research coverage—AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) —we could see RDBX take advantage of a strengthened share price to further bolster its balance sheet through additional equity issuance.”

He added that RedBox (RDBX) could likely seize upon “late technology adopters and price-sensitive consumers” to bolster shareholder value beyond simply bolstering its balance sheet.

