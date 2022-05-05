Qorvo stock slips after PT cut by certain analysts as China's lockdown weigh on Q1 outlook
May 05, 2022 2:22 PM ETQorvo, Inc. (QRVO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares down despite Q4 beat as the company guides Q1 below consensus mark.
- For Q1, the company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $2 to $2.25, below the consensus estimates of $2.73; adjusted gross margin of roughly 50% vs. consensus of 51.8%; revenue of $1B to $1.05B vs. consensus of $1.12B.
- Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley lowered the price target on the stock to $175 from $185 and maintains an Overweight rating. The analyst believes the March-quarter results were better-than-feared, with a slight EPS beat but a muted guide for the June-quarter. His recommendation is to buy shares on weakness with the idea that China can't remain locked down forever.
- UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri lowered the firm's price target to $135 from $145 and maintains a Neutral rating on the shares as the company offered little commentary on the pace of the recovery for June quarter. The company's China exposure drove poor guidance and commentary, with the management indicating that market issues in China are taking about 50M-75M units out of the 5G handset market this year. Gross margin is expected to bottom in June.
- Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintains a Neutral rating on the stock with a price target cut to $128 from $135 following the "soft" guidance and near-term inventory headwinds.
- Benchmark analyst Cody Acree assumed coverage on the stock with a Buy rating with a price target of $152, down from $175 as the company guides June quarter sales down about $100M short of the consensus estimate at the mid-point of the range due to Chinese supply chain disruptions.
- Price target lowered to $135 from $190 at Piper Sandler; $180 from $225 at Craig-Hallum; $155 from $180 at Raymond James; $120 from $150 at Susquehanna.
- Since the start of 2022, stock lost more than 30%.