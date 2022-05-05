Airbnb stock hits 7-week low; Susquehanna slashes PT

May 05, 2022 2:22 PM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor3 Comments

  • Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) stock hits its lowest level in over 7 weeks on Thursday, after posting gains following its Q1 earnings report.
  • Susquehanna slashed its price target to $190 from $235 and maintained its Positive rating. The new PT implies a potential upside of 21.7% to its last close.
  • However, Robert W. Baird raised ABNB's PT to $210 from $200, implying a potential upside of 34.5% to its last close, and maintained its Outperform rating.
  • Wall Street analysts on average rate ABNB Buy, with an average PT of $192.73.
  • But SA Quant rating on ABNB is Hold.
  • ABNB stock has fallen 17.5% YTD.
  • The company's earnings were positive, but Wall Street analysts remain concerned over ABNB's rich valuation.
